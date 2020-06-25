Thala Ajith's Valimai: A Major Change In The Script!

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith, the popular actor will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller Valimai. If the latest reports are to be believed, the script of Valimai has now got a major change amidst the lockdown. As per the latest updates, director H Vinoth has made some changes in the script, so that the shooting of the Ajith starrer can be continued in India itself.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 23:56 [IST]
