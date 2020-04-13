Thala Ajith's Valimai: Here's An Exciting Update On The Music Album!

Ajith Kumar, the Tamil film industry's dear Thala Ajith will be next seen in Valimai, the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller. The movie marks Ajith's second collaboration with the popular young filmmaker H Vinoth. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about its much-awaited music album.

As reported earlier, talented musician Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai. According to the latest updates, the Thala Ajith starrer will have a promising music album, which consists of 5 singles. If the reports are to be believed, music director Yuvan has already composed 2 theme songs for the movie.

The sources suggest that Valimai music album will also have a special introduction song for Ajith's character, as well as an emotional melody. The project marks Thala Ajith's eight collaboration with Yuvan Shankar Raja. The duo has earlier teamed up for some popular films including Dheena, Billa, Mankatha, Aegan, and so on.

The actor and music director last joined hands for the 2019-released highly acclaimed movie Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie was an official remake of the popular Bollywood film Pink that featured superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Valimai will mark Yuvan Shankar Raja's second collaboration with the Nerkonda Paarvai team, including director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Ajith Kumar is appearing in the role of a police officer once again, which is said to be an out and out action thriller. Expectations are riding high on the project, as director H Vinoth's second directorial outing, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru has been considered as one of the finest cop films of Tamil cinema to date.

Yami Gautham and Huma Qureshi, the popular Bollywood actresses appear as the female leads opposite Ajith in Valimai. Nirav Shah is the director of photography. The project is produced by Boney Kapoor, the popular Bollywood producer, and husband of late actress Sridevi.

Also Read:

Thala Ajith's Valimai Gets Postponed: Here's The New Release Date!