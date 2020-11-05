Thala Ajith's Valimai: The First Look To Be Released On Deepavali

Thala Ajith starring action-thriller Valimai is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry, right now. If the latest reports are to be believed, the much-anticipated Valimai first look will be released on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali 2020. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made soon.

Despite being under production for a very long time, the makers have not released any official updates on the Ajith starrer so far. Even though earlier it was reported that the first look of Valimai will be revealed on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi 2020, it never happened. The cine-goers and Ajith fans are deeply upset with the makers of Valimai, for delaying the first look release.

But, as reported earlier, the Thala Ajith project went through various production-related issues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The foreign schedule of the movie had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Later, director H Vinoth had to rework the script of the project, to shoot it inside the country.

After getting delayed for a few months due to the pandemic, the shooting of Valimai has resumed in Chennai last month. Leading man Ajith and antagonist Karthikeya Gummakonda shot for their combinations scenes and a few action and race scenes in the sets, which were created in Chennai. If things follow at the same rate, the shooting of Valimai will be wrapped up in another schedule.

The movie, that marks Ajith Kumar's comeback to the police roles after a short gap, is scripted by director H Vinoth himself. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score. A foreign action choreography team has designed the stunt sequences. Valimai is produced by the senior Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor, thus marking his second collaboration with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai.

