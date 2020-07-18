    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thala Ajith's Valimai: This Popular Actor To Play The Antagonist!

      By
      |

      Ajith Kumar, the Thala of Tamil cinema will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Valimai. The movie, which will mark Ajith's second collaboration with the Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth, is now delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat. However, the sources close to Valimai has now revealed the main antagonist of the movie.

      As per the reports, Karthikeya Gummakonda, the popular actor who rose to fame with his performance in the Telugu blockbuster RX 100, has been roped to play the main antagonist in the Ajith starrer. If the reports are to be believed, the actor, who was last seen in the Nani starring Telugu flick Gang Leader, will be seen in a powerful role in Valimai.

      Thala Ajiths Valimai: This Popular Actor To Play The Antagonist!

      However, the makers of the Thala Ajith project have been maintaining silence over the star cast of the movie due to various reasons. If the reports are to be believed, there are some major changes in the star cast of Valimai, as the delay in the project has resulted in the exit of a few actors from the project. The rumour mills suggest that a few actors had to quit the project due to the unavailability of dates.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X