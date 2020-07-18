Thala Ajith's Valimai: This Popular Actor To Play The Antagonist!

Ajith Kumar, the Thala of Tamil cinema will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller Valimai. The movie, which will mark Ajith's second collaboration with the Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth, is now delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat. However, the sources close to Valimai has now revealed the main antagonist of the movie.

As per the reports, Karthikeya Gummakonda, the popular actor who rose to fame with his performance in the Telugu blockbuster RX 100, has been roped to play the main antagonist in the Ajith starrer. If the reports are to be believed, the actor, who was last seen in the Nani starring Telugu flick Gang Leader, will be seen in a powerful role in Valimai.

However, the makers of the Thala Ajith project have been maintaining silence over the star cast of the movie due to various reasons. If the reports are to be believed, there are some major changes in the star cast of Valimai, as the delay in the project has resulted in the exit of a few actors from the project. The rumour mills suggest that a few actors had to quit the project due to the unavailability of dates.