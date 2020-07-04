Thala Ajith's Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja Drops A Major Hint About The Music Of The Project!

Ajith Kumar, the dear Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema will be next seen in Valimai, the upcoming action thriller. The project, which was originally supposed to be released in the second half of 2020, is now delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent social media interaction with his fans, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja dropped a major hint about the music of the Ajith starrer.

When he was asked about the music of Valimai, Yuvan Shankar Raja revealed that he has been working on the background music of the movie. But the work is now slowed down due to the lockdown. The musician also admitted that the progress of the Ajith starrer has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, just like all movie projects.

The fans later asked Yuvan Shankar Raja about the much-hyped theme song of Ajith's character in Valimai. Even though he refrained from opening up about the track, the music director replied with firework emojis, thus confirming that a chartbuster is in store for the diehard fans of Thala Ajith and Tamil music lovers.