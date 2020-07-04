    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thala Ajith's Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja Drops A Major Hint About The Music Of The Project!

      By
      |

      Ajith Kumar, the dear Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema will be next seen in Valimai, the upcoming action thriller. The project, which was originally supposed to be released in the second half of 2020, is now delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent social media interaction with his fans, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja dropped a major hint about the music of the Ajith starrer.

      When he was asked about the music of Valimai, Yuvan Shankar Raja revealed that he has been working on the background music of the movie. But the work is now slowed down due to the lockdown. The musician also admitted that the progress of the Ajith starrer has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, just like all movie projects.

      Thala Ajiths Valimai: Yuvan Shankar Raja Drops A Major Hint About The Music Of The Project!

      The fans later asked Yuvan Shankar Raja about the much-hyped theme song of Ajith's character in Valimai. Even though he refrained from opening up about the track, the music director replied with firework emojis, thus confirming that a chartbuster is in store for the diehard fans of Thala Ajith and Tamil music lovers.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X