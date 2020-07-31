CONFIRMED: Thala Ajith's Varalaaru And Vaali Are Not Getting Hindi Remakes!

Varalaaru and Vaali, are the two blockbuster films that raised Ajith Kumar to superstardom. Recently, it was rumoured that these Thala Ajith starters might get remade in Hindi soon. According to the gossip mongers, the Hindi remake rights of these two films were bagged by the Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai.

However, the sources close to the senior producer have now refuted the rumours. The sources confirmed to a leading daily that Boney Kapoor has not acquired the remake rights of Vaali and Varalaaru, as the rumour mills suggest. According to the sources, the producer wants to solely concentrate on Valimai for now and will start working on other projects only after the release of the H Vinoth directorial.

However, Boney Kapoor has acquired the remake rights of the recently released Jayam Ravi starrer Comaali. If things fall in place, the acclaimed movie will soon get a Bollywood remake with one of the leading stars of the industry reprising Ravi's role. Similarly, he is also planning to remake the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho in Tamil.

Coming back to Valimai, the highly-anticipated action thriller will mark Thala Ajith's second collaboration with both the producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth, after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai. The project will mark Ajith's comeback to the police roles after a short break. Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautham appear as the female leads in the movie, which features Paval Navageethan in a pivotal role.