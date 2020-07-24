Thala Ajith's Viswasam Earns The Top Spot In TRP Charts During The Lockdown!

Viswasam, the 2019-released blockbuster is one of the most-loved Thala Ajith films of the last few years. The movie, which marked Ajith Kumar's fourth association with director Siva, marked the comeback of the actor to the success track after a low phase. Interestingly, Viswasam is now making headlines, after the movie earned the top spot in the TRP charts.

As per the latest reports, the Thala Ajith starrer has earned the top spot in the TRP chart on its third television premiere, with 16.12 Million impressions. The sources suggest that it is the highest TRP earned by a film in both the Tamil film industry and South Indian cinema, during this lockdown period.

The reports also suggest that Bhairavaa, the Vijay starring action thriller is in the second spot, with 15.34 Million impressions. Kanchana 3, the horror-comedy movie that features Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, has earned the third spot with 15.18 Million impressions, during this lockdown period.

However, the TRP ratings during this lockdown period clearly suggest the impact Viswasam has made among the family audiences. The Thala Ajith starrer, which revolves around the story of an estranged father-daughter duo, had also emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film in the actor's career.

The mass entertainer, that featured Nayanthara as the female lead, had crossed the prestigious 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within its lifetime run. Thus, Viswasam has also emerged as the first 200-Crore film in Ajith Kumar's acting career, so far.