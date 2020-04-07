    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai's Team Likely To Cancel Shoots In Spain & Morocco Post Lockdown

      By
      |

      Thala Ajith's upcoming film Valimai is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The actor has been busy shooting for a long time. However, due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the filming of Valimai has been stalled.

      A few days ago, reports were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Valimai team is looking at travelling to Spain in the next couple of month to shoot a high-octane action sequence. But shooting schedule of Valimai has been affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

      Thala Ajith

      But now, the buzz is that Ajith's Valimai director, H Vinoth have to shoot the action sequences in India only, as travelling might become harder after the lockdown. Earlier, director Vinoth wanted to shoot at an equally raw landscape as in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, for an important action sequence in Valimai. But now, as per a report published in a leading daily, he has cancelled the shoots in Spain and Morocco. Notably, the team was supposed to head there in April-May.

      Thala Ajith-starrer Valimai also stars Pavel Navageethan. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020.

      For those who are unversed, after the USA and Italy, Spain is the third majorly affected country by the spread of the deadly COVID-19. Spain has 1, 40,510 Coronavirus positive cases while 13,798 Spanish people died of the disease so far.

      Also Read : H Vinoth's Tweet On Thala Ajith's Valimai: What's The Truth?

      On a related note, India has 4917 positive cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 137.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X