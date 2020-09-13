    For Quick Alerts
      Thala Ajith: This Is How The Valimai Actor Is Spending Time During The Lockdown!

      Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar, the popular actor is spending some quality time with his family in Chennai, amidst the lockdown. The actor has put all his professional commitments on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to the close sources, Thala Ajith has developed a new passion during this lockdown period.

      Interestingly, the Valimai actor has developed a great interest in gardening and is spending most of his time on the same. According to the sources, Thala Ajith has a great love for flowers, so he is concentrating on flower gardening. The actor has reportedly planted around 75 varieties of flowers in his backyard, thus transforming it into a beautiful garden.

      Apart from the flower gardening, Ajith is also said to be spending time on herbal gardening. The Valimai actor is reportedly taking care of all the works related to the garden on his own, and never lets anyone else, including his family members, interfere.

      X