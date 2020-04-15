RUMOUR HAS IT! Thala Ajith To Team Up With This Popular Malayalam Banner For His Next?

Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema is totally busy in his career with some promising projects in his kitty. As reported earlier, the actor is joining hands with director Siva once again for an upcoming action thriller. As per the latest updates, the Ajith-Siva duo's upcoming project will be bankrolled by a leading Malayalam production banner.
