    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      DID YOU KNOW? Thala Ajith Took A Road Trip In His 'Valimai' Bike From Hyderabad To Chennai!

      By
      |

      Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is well known for his love for automobiles, especially bikes and cars. The actor, who has also proved his mettle in car racing, has a great personal collection of cars and bikes. Recently, Ajith stunned his fans and industry members, by taking a road trip in his Valimai bike.

      Yes, you read it right. Thala Ajith's character in Valimai owns a special bike, in which he has performed some high voltage action sequences for the movie. Reportedly, the actor totally loved the bike and took a road trip on it after the Valimai Hyderabad schedule was wrapped up.

      Instead of taking a flight, Ajith rode the bike from Hyderabad to Chennai, which is around 650 kilometers, in his new favourite bike. The pictures of Thala in which he is seen in a racer suit have been doing rounds from the past few days. If the reports are to be true, the pictures were clicked by the fellow riders during the Valimai actor's road trip.

      Thala Ajith Took A Road Trip In His Valimai Bike | Ajith Kumar Took A Bike Ride From Hyderabad To Chennai

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 23:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X