DID YOU KNOW? Thala Ajith Took A Road Trip In His 'Valimai' Bike From Hyderabad To Chennai!

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is well known for his love for automobiles, especially bikes and cars. The actor, who has also proved his mettle in car racing, has a great personal collection of cars and bikes. Recently, Ajith stunned his fans and industry members, by taking a road trip in his Valimai bike.

Yes, you read it right. Thala Ajith's character in Valimai owns a special bike, in which he has performed some high voltage action sequences for the movie. Reportedly, the actor totally loved the bike and took a road trip on it after the Valimai Hyderabad schedule was wrapped up.

Instead of taking a flight, Ajith rode the bike from Hyderabad to Chennai, which is around 650 kilometers, in his new favourite bike. The pictures of Thala in which he is seen in a racer suit have been doing rounds from the past few days. If the reports are to be true, the pictures were clicked by the fellow riders during the Valimai actor's road trip.