Thala Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ To Release On Diwali 2020; Find Out Date Here

'Valimai' starring Ajith Kumar is all set to release this year. Yes, your wait is going to over as Thala Ajith's most-awaited film is hitting the screen on Diwali 2020.

A source close to the development revealed that Ajith starrer 'Valimai' is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2020. Well, ever since the fans got this news, they can't resist themselves from celebrating this announcement. Many fan clubs shared this announcement of 'Valimai' on social media.

Speaking about the film, 'Valimai' has itself created a lot of buzz amongst the masses before its release. Musician AR Rahman was previously approached by the filmmakers to compose the music of this Ajith starrer. But he turned it down due to his busy schedule. Eventually, Yuvan Shankar Raja came on board to compose music as well as the background score of the film.

Apart from that, Huma Qureshi, Parineeti Chopra and Yami Gautam have reportedly been approached for the female lead. However, there is no confirmation about who will play the role opposite Ajith. According to reports, Ajith Kumar will be seen playing a police officer and will be doing a lot of action sequences in the film.

Director H. Vinoth and Ajith Kumar are collaborating for the second time after Nerkonda Paarvai which is the remake of the Bollywood hit, Pink. 'Valimai' is going to be Thala Ajith's first pan-India film.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, the film's shooting is currently going on in Chennai.