      Thala Ajith & Wife Shalini Spotted In Hospital Amid Lockdown; Find Out Why

      Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith is one of the most popular actors in Tamil film industry. The actor has a solid fan following and they like to keep themselves updated about his whereabouts. However, Thala Ajith has recently left his fans worried.

      Thala Ajith and Shalini

      The 49-year-old actor has recently been spotted in a hospital with his wife-actress Shalini. Their videos and photos from the hospital have gone viral on social media and have raised a question about his health.

      In the above video, Ajith and Shalini can be seen wearing masks in a hospital. This appearance during Coronavirus lockdown has left his fans curious and worried. But fans can relax as Ajith and Shalini are completely fine.

      As per the report published in a leading portal, Ajith's father hasn't been keeping well since many days. Hence, the couple came to visit him at the hospital. However, the report is not yet confirmed.

      Well, Ajith Kumar has always kept his life private and stays away from the limelight, and is rarely a part of his films' promotions. But on the other hand, Ajith also takes care of his fans.

      Ajith turned 49 on May 1 and considering the Corona crisis in India, he asked fans not to celebrate his birthday. Actor Aadhav Kannadasan conveyed Thala Ajith's message to his fans on Twitter.

      He wrote, "Dear #Thala Fans Got a call from #Ajith sir's office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words!"

      "Continued Asked if i can tweet this and explain .. they said yes pls.. u can do that and tell them . Let us all wish everyone a healthy life during this #Pandemic !! #ThalaAjith was kind enuf to request us so let us respect his words ! Thank you all," he added.

      On a professional note, Ajith will next be seen in Valimai, which is being helmed by H Vinoth. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai marks the second collaboration of the actor and producer after working in Pink's Tamil remake, Nerkonda Paarvai. Valimai is slated to be released in 2021.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
