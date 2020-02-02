Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth To Romance Nayanthara Once Again!

Rajinikanth, the superstar is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168. As per the latest updates, Rajinikanth is all set to romance Nayanthara, the lady superstar once again in the movie which is directed by Siva.

The exciting news was announced by Sun Pictures, the production banner which bankrolls Thalaivar 168 through their official social media pages recently. Thus, the yet to titled project will mark Nayanthara's fifth onscreen collaboration with Rajinikanth. The actress was earlier paired opposite the superstar in the 2005-released Chandramukhi and the recent blockbuster Darbar.

Nayanthara was also seen in special appearances in the Rajinikanth starring hits Kuselan and Sivaji. As per the reports, the lady superstar will be seen in the role of Thalaivar's love interest in the movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer which is set in the backdrop of a village.

Thalaivar 168 will also mark Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the popular director Siva, who is best known for the Thala Ajith starring recent blockbuster Viswasam. National award-winning actress Keerthuy Suresh, senior actresses Khushboo and Meena, Prakash Raj, Suri, etc., essay the other pivotal roles in the project.

If the reports are to be believed, Keerthy Suresh is appearing in the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the movie. The project, which marks the superstar's third collaboration with Sun Pictures after the huge successes of Enthiran and Petta, started rolling in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad in December 2019.

D Imman, who has earlier associated with director Siva for several films including Viswasam, composes the songs and background score for Thalaivar 168. The movie which is said to be made with a massive budget is slated to hit the theatres as a Deepavali 2020 release.

Also Read:

Rajinikanth In 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Show: Activists Demand The Superstar's Arrest!