      Thalaivar 168: Rajinikanth To Romance Nayanthara Once Again!

      Rajinikanth, the superstar is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168. As per the latest updates, Rajinikanth is all set to romance Nayanthara, the lady superstar once again in the movie which is directed by Siva.

      Lady Superstar #Nayanthara joins the cast of #Thalaivar168 @rajinikanth #DirectorSiva

      The exciting news was announced by Sun Pictures, the production banner which bankrolls Thalaivar 168 through their official social media pages recently. Thus, the yet to titled project will mark Nayanthara's fifth onscreen collaboration with Rajinikanth. The actress was earlier paired opposite the superstar in the 2005-released Chandramukhi and the recent blockbuster Darbar.

      Nayanthara was also seen in special appearances in the Rajinikanth starring hits Kuselan and Sivaji. As per the reports, the lady superstar will be seen in the role of Thalaivar's love interest in the movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer which is set in the backdrop of a village.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 23:46 [IST]
