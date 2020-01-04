Thalaivar 168 Update: The Rajinikanth Starrer To Hit The Screens In October?

Thalaivar 168, which is Rajinikanth's next project after Darbar, will be directed by Siva and the film has already gone on floors. While a lot of updates have come up regarding the film's main star cast, quite a few rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the tentative release date of the movie. According to a report by a popular website, the makers of the film are planning to release Thalaivar 168 in October 2020. The report says that the film might be reaching the theatres on October 23, 2020, in connection with the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja.

It has been confirmed that the film will be reaching theatres in 2020 itself. Earlier, speculations were rife that the movie might hit the screens during Deepavali season. However, the latest report gives a different picture of the release plans. We are expected to get an official update along with the first look poster of the movie.

If reports are to be believed, Thalaivar 168 will be an entertainer set amidst a rural backdrop. Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushboo, Prakash Raj etc., are also a part of the film's huge star cast. It is for the first time that director Siva is teaming up with Superstar Rajinikanth and audiences are expecting a complete entertainer from this big combo.

Thalaiavar 168 is being produced by Sun Pictures and it is the superstar's third film with the banner after Enthiran and Petta. D Imman has been roped in as the film's music director.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth fans are prepping up for the huge release of the star's next release Darbar, which will be hitting the screens across the globe on January 9, 2020. Rajinikanth will be seen essaying a cop in this movie, directed by AR Murugadoos. According to the reports, online booking for the movie has been opened in some of the centres. The movie is expected to make a grand opening across the globe.

(Source: Thandora Times)