      Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Is Extremely Respectful & Greets Me On The Sets, Says Co-Star Bhagyashree

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut's next film, Thalaivi, is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay, and the makers of the film had earlier revealed Kangana's look as Thalaivi and Arvind Swami's look as MGR.

      It has now been revealed that the film also stars Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. Speaking about her role, Bhagyashree said, "I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in Thalaivi's life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artist, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time."

      Kangana Ranaut and Bhagyashree

      When asked about working with Kangana Ranaut, she said, "I had first met Kangana in 2006, when she had just started her career. Even on the set of 'Thalaivi', she is extremely respectful, and greets me as soon as she reaches the set."

      After a long time, Bhagyashree is making her comeback in Hindi film industry. The veteran actress' son, Abhimanyu Dassani entered the film industry with a bang. His debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring Radhika Madan and Mahesh Manjrekar, premiered in Toronto International Film Festival 2018. Abhimanyu will next be seen in Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Sethia-starrer Nikamma.

      The Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is Kangana Ranaut's first pan-Indian project.

      Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
