      Thalapathy 65: Here's An Important Update On The Vijay-AR Murugadoss Project!

      Thalapathy 65, the upcoming action thriller that brings backs the Vijay-AR Murugadoss duo, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The movie, which is said to be a sequel to the actor-director duo's blockbuster movie Thuppakki, is expected to start rolling by mid-2020, once the all India lockdown.

      As per the latest updates, Santhosh Sivan, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker who cranked the camera for the Thuppakki, is all set to join the crew of Thalapathy 65. Recently, Santhosh shared some unseen stills from Thuppakki on his official Instagram page. The netizens are considering this as the cinematographer's hint about joining the Vijay-AR Murugadoss project.

      According to the reports, the makers are planning to rope in S Thaman, the current musical sensation of the Telugu film industry, to compose the songs and background score for the project. If the reports are to be true, S Thaman will replace Harris Jayaraj, who composed songs for the first installment of the series, as the music director of Thalapathy 65.

