    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thalapathy 65: Is Sudha Kongara Out Of The Project? Who Is Directing It Next?

      By
      |

      News about Vijay's Thalapathy 65 is doing the rounds much before the release of his current venture, Master. And now, as per the recent buzz, Sudha Kongara is out of the coveted project, as Vijay wasn't impressed with the final storyline. Earlier, we had reported that the director had shown glimpses from Soorarai Pottru to Vijay, which he liked had asked for a developed storyline. Reports also suggest that the actor wanted to work next on a political thriller after Master's wrap up. Now, AR Murugadoss has been roped in to helm the movie. It is to be noted that AR Murugadoss had bagged a Telugu movie which has been postponed. During this break, the director might direct Thalapathy 65, which will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

      Thalapathy 65

      If everything goes well and good, the actor will be collaborating with the director for the third time after Thuppakki (2012) and Sarkar (2018). Thalapathy 65 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

      Talking about Vijay's Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie is slated to release on April 9. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie, which features Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian in pivotal roles. Also, Thalapathy Fans are eagerly waiting for the audio launch and teaser release of the movie which might probably happen in March.

      Thalapathy 65: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Vijay?

      Read more about: thalapathy 65 vijay sudha kongra
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X