Thalapathy 65: Is Sudha Kongara Out Of The Project? Who Is Directing It Next?

News about Thalapathy 65 is doing the rounds much before the release of his current venture, Master. And now, as per the recent buzz, Sudha Kongara is out of the coveted project, as Vijay wasn't impressed with the final storyline. Earlier, we had reported that the director had shown glimpses from Soorarai Pottru, which was liked by Thalapathy and had asked for a developed storyline. Reports also suggest that the actor wanted to work next for a political thriller after Master's wrap up, further to which, AR Murugadoss has been roped in to helm the movie. It is to be noted that AR Murugadoss had bagged a Telugu movie which has been postponed. During this break, the director might direct Thalapathy 65, which will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

If everything goes well and good, the actor will be collaborating with the director for the third time after Thuppakki (2012) and Sarkar (2018). Thalapathy 65 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Talking about Vijay's Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie is slated to release on April 9. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie, which features Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian in pivotal roles. Also, Thalapathy Fans are eagerly waiting for the audio launch and teaser release of the movie which might probably happen in March.

Thalapathy 65: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Vijay?