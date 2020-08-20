Thalapathy 65: Makers Of Vijay Starrer To Welcome On Board KGF Stunt Choreographer Duo Anbariv?

There have been innumerable speculations around Thalapathy 65 with respect to Vijay's remuneration and collaboration with the producer of the film Sun Pictures. Of lately, several reports were doing the rounds about Vijay and AR Murugadoss signing a bond with the producers to finally make the project official.

It was also said that the announcement of the project will be made in the coming days. Well now, we hear that the makers are in a hustle to rope in the cast and crew members for the highly-anticipated film.

It is to be noted that most of AR Murugadoss' film comes with an irresistible dose of high-octane action sequences, and therefore the director will not compromise on his yet-to-be-titled film. As per recent rumours, stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has been zeroed in for the film, touted to be an action-thriller. For the uninitiated, the duo, Anbumani and Arivumani, has won the National Award for Best Stunt Choreographer for KGF: Chapter 1 in 2019. Anbariv has earlier worked for several Tamil and Telugu films like Iru Mugan, Singam 3, Kaithi, Nota, 118 and Mr. Local among others. They will next be choreographing Yash's highly awaited KGF: Chapter 2. Well, if true, Thalapathy 65 will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Anbariv, which for sure will have some jaw-dropping action sequences for the fans.

On a related note, the movie will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay with AR Murugadoss after Thupakki (2012), Kaththi (2014) and Sarkar (2018). With regard to money, the actor is said to have cut his remuneration from Rs 100 crore to Rs 70 crore for Thalapathy 65, due to the financial situation of the makers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

