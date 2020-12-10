Thalapathy 65: The Vijay-Nelson Dilip Kumar Project Gets A Title?

Thalapathy 65, the 65th outing of Vijay on Tamil cinema has been making headlines with speculations regarding its director. Now, the rumor mills suggest that the Vijay starrer has already got a title. A leaked announcement poster, which suggests that the title of Thalapathy 65 is titled Target Raja, has been doing rounds on social media.

The poster suggest that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is indeed being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, and produced by Sun Pictures. It also suggests that Anirudh Ravichander is joining hands with Vijay once again for the project, while Vijay Karthik Kannan handles the cinematography. Even though the authenticity of this leaked information is still unknown, it has been trending on social media for the past few hours.

Check out the poster here:

The rumors regarding Thalapathy Vijay's collaboration with Nelson Dilip Kumar for his 65th project have been doing rounds for the past couple of months. As reported earlier, Thalapathy 65 was originally supposed to be directed by AR Murugadoss. But later, it was reported that the filmmaker walked out of the prestigious project, due to his creative differences with Vijay and production banner Sun Pictures.

Later, several directors including Atlee Kumar, Thiruppachi fame director Perarasu, and others were rumoured to be teaming up with the Thalapathy for the project. But both Vijay and Sun Pictures are still remaining tight-lipped about the director of the project. If the rumours are to be believed, the makers are planning to launch the project on December 31, 2020.

The grapevine suggests that popular actress Deepika Padukone has been approached to play the female lead in Thalapathy 65. It has also been rumoured that the Bollywood actor John Abraham might make his Tamil debut as the antagonist of Thalapathy 65. However, none of these reports are confirmed yet.

