Thalapathy 65: Title Of Thalapathy Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film To Be Out On New Year’s Eve?

The recent and maiden announcement of Thalapathy 65 has indeed thrilled the fans and followers of Vijay. The film touted to be an out and out action thriller will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures. A few days ago, before the announcement of the film, rumours were rife that Thalapathy 65 has been titled, Target Raja. A poster of the same also went viral on social media in no time.

Well now, as per a few media reports, the official announcement about the title of the film will be made on the eve of New Year 2021. It is said that the team is eager to keep up the excitement of their fans and followers, with incessant updates from the film and therefore, wants to begin the same with the arrival of 2021.

With several speculations doing the rounds about the film, Thalapathy 65 will reportedly go on floors from March 2021, after Vijay and Nelson are done with their commitments to their current projects.

Interestingly, celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander's inclusion was also confirmed by the makers during the film's announcement. On the other hand, more details about the cast and crew of Vijay's 65th venture, including the leading lady and antagonist has not been made official by the team as of now.

On a related note, Vijay and Nelson are awaiting the release of their respective films Master and Doctor. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Doctor features versatile actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role along with Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Also Read: Thalapathy 65 Announcement: Vijay Teams Up With Nelson Dilipkumar And Anirudh Ravichander!

Also Read: Master Release: Vijay To Give Interview After 7 Years And Visit Theatres To Meet Fans?