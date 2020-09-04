Thalapathy 65 To Be Titled Thalapathi? Is Vijay Inspired By Rajinikanth’s 1991 Film?

Fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay are awaiting the big announcement of Vijay's next tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Though there were reports that the makers of the film, Sun Pictures might announce the film on Vinayagar Chaturthi, no updates were dropped whatsoever. Well now, we have a special update about the film which has a lot to do with the highly-awaited announcement and the title of the film. Yes, you read that right!

A film's title is the first step of grabbing the attention of the viewers, and looks like the makers of Vijay's #Thalapathy65 are leaving no stone unturned as we hear that the film has high chances of being titled as Thalapathi. It is said that the team including Vijay and director AR Murugadoss have decided to go for the name after getting inspired by Rajinikanth's 1991 film with the same title. Well, the fans of both Thalavia and Vijay are excited about the rumour, which has now gone viral on the internet. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the title of the film.

For the uninitiated, the 1991 crime drama starring Rajinikanth was written and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film also starring Mammootty, Arvind Swami, Srividya and Bhanupriya in the lead roles, turned out to be a critical and commercial success at the box-office.

Coming back to #Thalapathy65, the film is touted to be an action-thriller, given that most of AR Murugadoss' films are based on a similar genre. #Thalapathy65 will mark the fourth collaboration of the director-actor duo after Thupakki (2012), Kaththi (2014) and Sarkar (2018). If speculations have anything to go by, KGF 2 stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has been roped in for the film.

