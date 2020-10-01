Thalapathy 65: Vijay Starrer To Start Rolling From January And Release On Diwali 2021?

As makers of Vijay's Master have recently confirmed the theatrical release of the film, the fans and followers of the actor have now diverted their attention to the official announcement of his next titled Thalapathy 65. Though there were reports that the team might drop an update on Vinayagar Chaturthi, nothing was made official on the occasion, which evidently irked the fans.

Well now, we have a special news about the film, which has a lot to do with the shooting and release of the film. If rumours are to be believed, the Vijay-starrer will start rolling from late January 2021 and will have a massive release on Diwali 2021. It is to be noted that several film shoots have resumed during unlock 4.0 and 5.0 and if everything goes well and good, there are high chances that the actor too might join the league very soon.

For the uninitiated, most of Thalapathy Vijay's films have been Diwali releases including Velayudham (2009), Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014), Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018), his latest release Bigil (2019) and many others. Interestingly, Thalapathy 65 is directed by AR Murugadoss and the venture marks the fourth collaboration of the actor-director duo after Thupakki, Kaththi and Sarkar, and therefore one cannot rule out the rumours as all of their collaborated films have been Diwali treats to the fans.

Meanwhile, recent grapevine suggests that the upcoming film directed by AR Murugadoss might be titled Thalapathi. It is said that the team including Vijay and the director have decided to go for the name after getting inspired by Rajinikanth's 1991 film with the same title. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the title from the makers so far.

#Thalapathy65 is touted to be an out and out action-thriller, given that most of AR Murugadoss' films are based on similar genre. If speculations have anything to go by, KGF: Chapter 2 stunt choreographer duo Anbariv has been roped in for the film.

