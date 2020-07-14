Thalapathy 65: Vijay Takes A Major Decision?

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is all set to join hands with hitmaker AR Murugadoss once again. The actor-director duo is joining hands for the fourth time for the upcoming action thriller, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65. Recently, it was reported that Sun Pictures, the production banner has asked Vijay to take a pay cut for the project.

Reportedly, the production house is facing major financial constraints due to the COVID-19 threat and lockdown and has asked Vijay to reduce his remuneration for Thalapathy 65. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor has agreed to reduce Rs. 20 Crores from his original salary, which is Rs. 80 Crores, for the AR Murugadoss directorial.

But, Sun Pictures is not happy with Vijay's decision and has asked the actor to reduce more percentage from his remuneration. According to the rumour mills, the Master actor is unhappy with the demands of the production banner and is considering to not associate with Sun Pictures for Thalapathy 65. The actor is said to be already in talks with some of the leading production banners of Tamil cinema, including Sri Thenandal Films for the same.