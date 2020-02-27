Thalapathy 65: Vijay To Romance Star Heroine Under Sudha Kongara’s Direction

Vijay is currently shooting for Master directed by Lokesh Kanagarj and if reports are to be believed Vijay might join hands with Trisha after 12 years for Thalapathy 65. The sensational pair will make a come back with Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos) director Sudha Kongara. Reportedly Sudha has narrated the script to both the actors and Vijay seems to have zeroed in on the movie.

Thalapathy 65 will be announced by the actor after wrapping up Master. For the uninitiated, the pair has already worked together for 4 movies like Ghilli(2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi(2006) and Kuruvi(2008) respectively. Their on-screen chemistry has always been highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. And if everything goes well and good, the actor will be seen marking their fifth collaboration with Thalapathy 65.

Meanwhile, on a related note, Sudha Kongara is busy shooting Sorrarai Pottru starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff and Urvashi in the lead roles. Whereas Trisha is on a shooting spree as she bags Jeethu Joseph's Ram (Malayalam), Koratala Siva's Chiru 152 (Telugu) and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil).

Talking about Vijay's Master, the makers had recently dropped it's first single sung by Vijay. The song went viral and was loved by the audience. The movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagan Perumal in supporting roles. Master is slated to release on April 9, 2020.

