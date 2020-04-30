Thalapathy Vijay & Dhanush To Lock Horns In Box Office After The Lockdown?

Thalapathy Vijay and Dhanush, the two biggest stars of the Tamil film industry might lock horns soon. Reportedly, the actors are going to have a face-off at the box office, once the all India lockdown comes to an end. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay's Master and Dhanush's Jagame Thanthiram might hit the theaters together.

Yes, you read it right. As per the latest reports, Master and Jagame Thanthiram will be the first two Tamil films to hit the theaters, once the lockdown ends. Even though the makers have not finalised the release dates yet, the sources close to the projects suggest that the Vijay starrer and Dhanush project will be released at the same time.