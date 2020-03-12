Thalapathy Vijay’s House Raided By Income Tax Department Again!

On Thursday (March 12), the Income Tax Department raided Thalapathy Vijay's house again. A source told a leading entertainment portal that IT people are inquiring at the Master actor's house at Pannaiyur, ECR Road.

Earlier in February, the Master actor's house in Chennai was raided by the IT department. At that time, he was busy shooting for Master in Neyveli. But the IT cell brought him Chennai for thirty-six-hour-long interrogation process.

Apart from that, Master's co-producer Lalit Kumar's house in Chennai was also raided on March 9, 2020. Well, Fans of Vijay feel that this is a political vendetta as he is expected to make strong political statements against the ruling party at the audio launch of Master on 15th March.

Vijay-starrer Master is all set to release on April 9, 2020. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.