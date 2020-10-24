Thalapathy Vijay’s Latest Salt And Pepper Look Is Ruling The Internet; Check Out!

As fans and followers of Vijay await a mammoth update on his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, a few pictures of the actor has now become the talk of the town.

In the picture, Thalapathy can be seen flaunting his messy hair with salt and pepper beard that makes him look classy as ever. He can be seen donning a navy blue printed shirt with black trousers that goes perfect with his mass look.

Check out the pictures here!

Apparently, the picture is taken at his home in Chennai's Panayur where a few Vijay fan club executives met the actor for a discussion. As many wonder what the discussion was all about, there are rumours that it may have something to do with Thalapathy's political entry. Earlier, Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar had revealed that the fan club will be converted into a political party in the future. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the star's political entry as of now.

On the work front, the actor is waiting for the release of his film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Though the romantic-thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, the makers had to postpone the release for an indefinite period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The romantic-thriller will feature an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal.

Talking about Thalapathy 65, rumours are rife that director AR Murugadoss has opted out of the project owing to creative differences with the actor and the film's production company Sun Pictures. The fans and followers of the actor are highly disappointed with the latest gossip and are hoping that it doesn't turn out to be true.

