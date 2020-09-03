Thalapathy Vijay-Vetrimaaran Project In The Pipeline, Confirms The Asuran Director!

Vijay fans are on cloud nine as director Vetrimaaran confirms project with Thalapathy. Yes, you read that right. Recently, during a media interaction with a leading entertainment portal, the director himself revealed that he is currently working on a script for the actor, which will take shape in the near future. If reports are to be believed, Maaran will supposedly start filming the project once the duo is done with their respective projects.

The director will next be helming a film with Soori essaying the lead role. Backed by Elred Kumar under the banner RS Infotainment, the makers have kept the film's shoot on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Vetrimaaran will also be directing Suriya's project titled Vadivasal which is based on the Jallikattu sport practiced in Tamil Nadu.

Vadivasal will have music composed by GV Prakash, who had earlier collaborated with Vetrimaaran in Asuran starring Dhanush. It is to be noted that the director has also committed to RS Entertainment for another yet-to-be-titled project. Though there have been rumours that Dhanush might get roped in for the movie, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On the other hand, Vijay is awaiting the release of his next with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Master. The action-thriller was earlier slated to be released on April 9, 2020 but was later postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 regulations. The highly-anticipated movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio.

Master Stunt Choreographer Siva Drops Unrevealed Details From The Vijay Starrer

Vetri Maaran's Remuneration For Suriya's Vadivasal Will Surprise You!