Thambi On Its Way To Overtake Hero At The Chennai Box Office?

Thambi and Hero, the two Tamil movies that released in theatres during the Christmas season are enjoying a decent run in the new year as well. These films have now completed two weeks of run in theatres and have entered the third week with a decent number of screens in hand. While a neck-head race is on between these two movies, the latest statistics reveal that Thambi has high chances to overtake Hero in the upcoming days.

According to reports that have come up, Hero has collected around Rs 3.57 crore from 14 days of run at the Chennai box office. On the other hand, Thambi has taken its 14 days tally to around Rs 3.48 crore. Thambi has had the upper hand after the first weekend, in which Hero had got a huge lead.

A tweet by popular film critics LM Kaushik reveals that Thambi has collected around Rs 61 lakh in the past four days. On the other hand, Hero managed to fetch around Rs 39 lakh in four days at the Chennai box office.

Well, going by these figures, it is top be assumed that Thambi has generated more footfalls in the past few days. Going at this momentum, Thambi could overtake Hero at the Chennai box office in the next few days.

Meanwhile, both Thambi and Hero are expected to enjoy a decent weekend ahead. There aren't any big releases apart from the Tamil version of the Kannada movie Avane Srimannarayana. Hero and Thambi are expected to maintain this decent momentum until the arrival of the Pongal releases. Kollywood's next big release is on January 09, 2020, in the form of the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The AR Murugadoss directorial will be making a huge release in theatres across the globe.