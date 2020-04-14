Theri Completes 4 Years: Director Atlee Thanks Vijay And The Team For The Opportunity

It was 4 years back when Theri was released with much celebrations. As expected, the Vijay-starrer turned out to be a big hit. The action thriller marked the first collaboration of the actor with director Atlee. The duo's camaraderie is well-known in the Tamil film industry, thanks to their back to back hits like Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Well, on the occasion of the anniversary of Theri, Atlee took to his social media handle, to thank Vijay and the team for the big opportunity. He also shared the astounding trailer of Theri which has garnered 15 million views till now. He wrote, "#Theri is my favorite film and close to my heart all credits goes to @actorvijay Anna without u nothing would have been possible Na , love u Na thanks for giving me the best opportunity and love my Theri team ,thank u @theVcreationsThanu sir https://youtu.be/ZK4uGLpkAKk." (sic)

The director's wife Priya Mohan also extended thanks to Vijay. She wrote, "The one big brother who has stood with us & by us right from the beginning till now & will definitely support us forever @actorvijay anna,thanks so much for ur unconditional luv naRed heartthnx so much @theVcreations sir & kudos to the entire team of TheriRed heart #4YearsOfBlockbusterTHERI."(sic)

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the songs of the movie had also garnered love from many, thanks to GV Prakash Kumar's music composition. Theri had an ensemble cast of Amy Jackson, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Baby Nainika, J Mahendran, Raadhika, Rajendran, and Manobala in pivotal roles.

