Thupparivaalan 2: Here Are Mysskin’s Demands and Conditions To Direct The Vishal Starrer

Recently, there was confirmed news of Mysskin walking out of Thupparivaalan 2. Apparently, the director had demanded Rs 40 crores for shooting further, to which Vishal had disapproved stating that the amount was more than the stipulated one. The actor had added that he was not in a condition to shell out the amount at that time and also confirmed helming the fantasy thriller.

On the other hand, while talking to a leading daily, Mysskin had said sarcastically that he hadn't asked for Rs 40 crore, but rather had asked Rs 400 crore. To add more spice to the situation, Mysskin has issued a notice which has gone viral on the internet. The notice bears 15 demands and conditions set against the actor's production company, Vishal Film Factory. The highlight of the notice is the 3rd condition, which says that this project will be his last one with Vishal as hero and Vishal Film Factory as the producer. Also, the property rights including title, character name, sequel, and prequel shall belong to the director.

The notice ends saying that disagreement with any of the points from the producer will render the director to force his services to Vishal Film Factory with respect to Thupparivaalan 2.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Vishal responds to the notice served by Mysskin

Coming back to Thupparivaalan 2, it is the sequel to the 2017 thriller Thupparivaalan which had Vishal and Prasanna in the lead. Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will feature in the second installment of the movie.

