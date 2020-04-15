Transgender Women Protest Outside Rajinikanth’s House In Chennai?

Ever since the Indian government imposed a lockdown to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, the daily wage workers have been facing a tough time in their lives. Hence, many Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and others have come out to help the daily wage workers.

Superstar Rajinikanth too donated Rs 50 lakhs to COVID-19 relief measures for FEFSI workers. However, transgender women from the Pulianthope are also demanding relief from him. As per the report published in a leading portal, eight transgender women gathered in front of Rajinikanth's house, situated in Poes Garden area in Chennai, and conducted a protest.

After seeing the mob outside the residence amid lockdown, Rajinikanth's family members were shocked. But to solve the problem, Rajinikanth's wife Latha handed over Rs 5000 to the transgenders through her gate. After receiving the money, the protesters silently walked away from the area.

For those who are unversed, Rajinikanth had earlier confessed that he would like to play a transgender on screen. The actor also danced along with them in his recent release, Darbar.

On a related note, Rajinikanth will next be seen playing the lead role in his upcoming film, Annaatthe, which is being written and helmed by Siva. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. Annaatthe also stars Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Annaatthe: The Rajinikanth-Siva Project Gets Postponed Again!

Rajinikanth's last film Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara, was directed by AR Murugadoss. It failed to make a mark at the box office.