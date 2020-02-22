Trisha Gets Slammed By Paramapadham Vilayattu Producers For Skipping Film Promotions

Trisha starrer long-pending Tamil film Paramapadham Vilayattu is all set to release on February 28. The movie will be the actress’s 60th outing on the silver screen as an actor. On February 22, the entire cast and crew held a pre-release event at Satyam Cinemas in Chennai. However, the female lead of the movie Trisha decided to give it a miss.

Irked by the actress’s disassociation from the film promotions, producer T Siva, addressed the media and stated, "These days, even big films with established heroes do not run in theatres without proper promotion. Paramapadham Vilayattu is a female-centric film. Trisha plays the lead role while the others are newcomers. It is sad to see her give the event a miss. If she doesn't promote the film, the budding actors won't get noticed. There could be a genuine reason, but I hope she takes part in the promotions that are scheduled this week. If she fails to do so, she has to pay back a portion of her salary."

Co-Producer K Rajan went on to add, "It is sad to see people forgetting their roots and people who helped in the initial stages of their career. Some of them do not even attend calls. It's a sad state of affairs. It is a kind request for stars to attend the promotional events of their films.”

Directed by K Thiru Gnanam, Paramapadham Vilayattu also stars Manasvi and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. The movie has been bankrolled by 24 HRS Productions and boasts of Amrish’s music. The political thriller has been passed with U/A certificate by the CBFC board.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha is busy with a number of projects in 2020 including 1818, Raangi, Sugar and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan to name a few.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Wraps Up Shooting For Raangi! Pic Inside