Trisha Krishnan Wraps Up Shooting For Raangi! Pic Inside

Trisha Krishan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Petta, has too many films lined-up for release this year. No wonder, the 36-year-old is one of the busiest actresses in the South film industry. This year the talented actress will be seen in the Tamil thriller Garjanai which is directed by Sundar Bala.

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller Ram starring Mohanlal in the lead along with Trisha is also set to arrive in theatres this year on October 22. Apart from these two films, Trisha also has Koratala Siva's upcoming directorial venture Chiru 152 in her kitty. Featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, the Telugu movie is expected to come out this year on August 14. However, the makers of the action-entertainer are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

As if three releases weren't enough, Trisha may have one more film hitting the screens this year. Yes, you heard that right. The Petta heroine has just wrapped up shooting for her Tamil film Raangi which is helmed by M Saravanan. The action thriller, produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, also stars Anaswara Rajan and Uzbek actor Bekzod Abdumalikov in key roles.

Just a while back, Trisha posted a picture on her Instagram story from the sets of her film and wrote, "And its a wrap. See you in the theatres. Love team #Raangi." Her co-star Bekzod shared the same photo on his Instagram account and said, "Finally the final scene was shooted! Despite the very cold weather, we did it.#raangi #raangimovie #bukhara #uzbekistan #finalscene."

Last year, Trisha unveiled the first look poster of her film on social media and it garnered positive feedback. The movie has been written by AR Murugadoss and has been shot at various foreign locations including Los Angeles. While the makers haven't locked the release date, Raangi will definitely make its way to the theatres sooner than later.

