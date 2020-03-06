Trisha Replaces Samantha Akkineni In Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara's Film?

Just last month, we reported about Samantha Akkineni finally signing a coveted project. The actress teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for a romantic comedy titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. As soon as the news broke, fans were excited about Sam sharing screen space with two very talented actors from the South industry. But as per the latest buzz, the Jaanu heroine is no longer a part of the film.

Yes, according to a report in TOI, Samantha has opted out of Vignesh Shivn's directorial venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is scheduled to go on floors next month. Apparently, Naga Chaitanya and his gorgeous wifey are expecting their first child and hence Samantha has decided to quit the film. The director is now eyeing to get Trisha Krishnan onboard for his rom-com.

The same report also suggests that Samantha will be taking a break for two years and has backed off from all the other projects too. Sam and Chay got married in October 2017 and since then rumours have cropped up several times about them having a baby. But this time it seems true, however, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

Though fans won't get to see their favourite actress in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Sam will definitely entertain them with her performance in The Family Man 2. The 32-year-old has already finished shooting for the show which will mark her debut in the web world.

As for Trisha, she already has two films in her kitty including Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated film, Acharya. And if she agrees to do Samantha's role in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, we are pretty sure she won't disappoint us with her act.

