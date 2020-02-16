Trisha Starrer Paramapadham Vilayattu Finally Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Screens On February 28

Trisha starrer long-pending Tamil film Paramapadham Vilayattu is all set to release on February 28. The movie will be the actress’s 60th outing on the silver screen as an actor. Directed by K Thiru Gnanam, Paramapadham Vilayattu also stars Manasvi and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

The political thriller has been passed with U/A certificate by the CBFC (Censor Board of Film Certification) board. The movie has been bankrolled by 24 HRS Productions and boasts of Amrish’s music. The cinematography for the film has been rendered by J Dinesh along with Pradeep E Raghav's editing.

For the uninitiated, Trisha was last seen on-screen opposite Rajinikanth in 2019’s Petta. In the meantime, the talented actress is gearing up for a slew of releases in 2020 including 1818, Raangi, Sugar and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

According to a few media reports, Trisha will soon be joining the sets of Ponniyin Selvan for the current schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. She will be seen in the role of Kunthavai and will be paired opposite Karthi

