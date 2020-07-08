    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Tughlaq Darbar First Look Poster Is Here: Is Vijay Sethupathi Playing A Double Role?

      Tughlaq Darbar, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the Tamil cinema. The movie, which is jointly directed by Delhiprasad and Deenadayalan, is currently in the middle of the production. Recently, Vijay Sethupathi took to his official social media pages, to reveal the first look poster of the Tughlaq Darbar.

      The highly promising poster features the talented actor in two different avatars and places them both in the opposite directions, thus hinting their contrasting personalities. Now, the audiences are speculating that Vijay Sethupathi might be playing a double role in Tughlaq Darbar, as the poster hints towards the same.

      Interestingly, some other theories suggest that Vijay Sethupathi might be playing the two aspects of a single character. While one of them sports a devilish smile, the other is spotted in an intense look. Similarly, the other major details in the poster, including the title which is written in a coin, and the circle around the actor's head suggest that these characters are the two sides of a coin, and Tughlaq Darbar has a touch of fantasy to it.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 23:17 [IST]
