Tughlaq Durbar First Look Poster Is Here: Is Vijay Sethupathi Playing A Double Role?

Tughlaq Durbar, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the Tamil cinema. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Delhiprasad Deenadayal, is currently in the middle of the production. Recently, Vijay Sethupathi took to his official social media pages, to reveal the first look poster of the Tughlaq Durbar.

The highly promising poster features the talented actor in two different avatars and places them both in the opposite directions, thus hinting their contrasting personalities. After the release of the promising poster, the audiences have been speculating that Vijay Sethupathi might be playing a double role in Tughlaq Durbar, as the poster hints towards the same.

Interestingly, some other theories suggest that Vijay Sethupathi might be playing the two aspects of a single character. While one of them sports a devilish smile, the other is spotted in an intense look. Similarly, the other major details in the poster, including the title which is written in a coin, and the circle around the actor's head suggest that these characters are the two sides of a coin, and Tughlaq Durbar has a touch of fantasy to it.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan, the popular actresses are appearing as the female leads opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the movie. As per the reports, R Parthiban, the renowned actor-filmmaker is appearing as the lead antagonist. Balaji Tharaneetharan, the acclaimed filmmaker has written the dialogues for the movie, which is said to be a fantasy comedy.

Govind Vasantha, the talented young musician has composed the songs and background score. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project, very soon. Tughlaq Durbar is produced by Lalit Kumar for Seven Screen Studios.

