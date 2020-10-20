Tughlaq Durbar: Raashi Khanna Replaces Aditi Rao Hydari In Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar has been in the news for various reasons since it was announced. Earlier, reports were stating that Aditi Rao Hydari will be playing the female lead in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer, which is being helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. But now, the latest update about Tughlaq Durbar states that Aditi Rao Hydari has been replaced by Raashi Khanna.

The director of Tughlaq Durbar, Delhi Prasad Deenadayal revealed that Aditi Rao Hydari had to leave the project due to date issues. He told Times of India, "We tried our best to work out the date issues with Aditi, but it didn't work out. Our next immediate choice was Raashi Khanna. She plays a Marwari girl and fits in the role perfectly."

Interestingly, Raashi Khanna liked the shades of her character and immediately said 'Yes' to the project. Delhi Prasad Deenadayal revealed that after the narration, Raashi worked around her dates and joined the shoot recently. Notably, she is sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time after Sangathamizhan (2019).

While speaking about the development, the director said, "Both Vijay and Raashi have begun shooting for their portions, and we recently filmed a song as well. We have completed nearly 50 per cent of the film, and plan to wrap the shoot by the first week of December."

Delhi Prasad Deenadayal also revealed that they have finished most of the portions in February. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the director is still figuring out on how to work on the remaining one song, which requires several people in the background.

Taking about Tughlaq Durbar, the film also stars Manjima Mohan, R Parthiban, Gayathri and many others in the pivotal roles. Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly playing a corrupt politician. It is being produced by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studios.