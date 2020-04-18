Udhayanidhi Stalin To Play The Lead In The Tamil Remake Of This Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer?

Udhayanidhi Stalin is totally busy in his career with some promising projects lining up. As per the latest updates, the actor-producer is now all set to star in yet another remake very soon. Reportedly, Udhayanidhi Stalin has been roped in to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15.

Yes, you read it right. Article 15, the 2019-released highly acclaimed movie which featured popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana is now getting a Tamil remake soon. The movie, which was originally directed by the renowned Hindi filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, will be remade in Tamil by the popular director-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj.

The sources suggest that Udhayanidhi Stalin is said to be in talks to reprise the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. If the reports are to be believed, the movie will be produced by Boney Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer. The untitled project is expected to have an official launch very soon.