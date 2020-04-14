Vaadivaasal: Suriya And Vetri Maaran’s Next To Have Unique Audio, Confirms GV Prakash Kumar

Suriya is all set to feature in Vetri Maaran's directorial venture Vaadivaasal. Ever since the film was announced, Suriya fans can't hold their excitement to watch it in theatres. Apart from its star cast, Vaadivaasal is trending on the internet for its music as it will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Well, Vaadivaasal is indeed a special one for GV Prakash as it's going to be the 75th film of his career. Hence, on Tuesday, GV Prakash shared an exciting update about the movie. Taking to Twitter, the music composer wrote, "#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran.... @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique."

#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran .... @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique 🔥👍 — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 14, 2020

During the Coronavirus lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3, Vaadivaasal makers have already started its audio work. Sharing his excitement for his 75th film, GV Prakash confessed that the sound will be unique for the powerful combination of Vetri Maaran and Suriya in Vaadivaasal.

Meanwhile, Suriya's next release, Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Sudha Kongara was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film is now expected to hit the screens in August 2020. Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and others in pivotal roles. Notably, the music of the film is also composed by GV Prakash.