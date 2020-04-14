    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vaadivaasal: Suriya And Vetri Maaran’s Next To Have Unique Audio, Confirms GV Prakash Kumar

      By
      |

      Suriya is all set to feature in Vetri Maaran's directorial venture Vaadivaasal. Ever since the film was announced, Suriya fans can't hold their excitement to watch it in theatres. Apart from its star cast, Vaadivaasal is trending on the internet for its music as it will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

      GV Prakash Kumar

      Well, Vaadivaasal is indeed a special one for GV Prakash as it's going to be the 75th film of his career. Hence, on Tuesday, GV Prakash shared an exciting update about the movie. Taking to Twitter, the music composer wrote, "#GV75 will be special .. pre work for #Vaadivaasal has already started for audio work ... with my most powerful combination @VetriMaaran.... @Suriya_offl @theVcreations .. the sound will be unique."

      During the Coronavirus lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3, Vaadivaasal makers have already started its audio work. Sharing his excitement for his 75th film, GV Prakash confessed that the sound will be unique for the powerful combination of Vetri Maaran and Suriya in Vaadivaasal.

      Also Read : Suriya To Play A Lawyer In His 41st Film?

      Meanwhile, Suriya's next release, Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Sudha Kongara was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film is now expected to hit the screens in August 2020. Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and others in pivotal roles. Notably, the music of the film is also composed by GV Prakash.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X