      Vaathi Coming From Vijay's Master Crosses 15 Million Views!

      Vaathi Coming, the recently released second single from the highly anticipated upcoming Vijay starrer Master, is unarguably one of the most celebrated Tamil songs of the recent past. The fast number, which is composed by the renowned young musician Anirudh Ravichander, has totally impressed the music lovers across the globe.

      As per the latest updates, Vaathi Coming has now crossed 15 Million views on YouTube. The exciting update was announced by the Sony Music South through their official social media pages, recently. Vaathi Coming crossed 15 Million views and 869 K Likes on YouTube just within the first week of its release.

      The song, which is fondly named as the Thalapathy Kuthu, is penned by Gana Balachander. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer and lyricist Gana Balachander have jointly sung Vaathi Coming, which is on its way to break all the pre-existing records of the Tamil music industry. The audiences are now eagerly waiting for a teaser of the 'kuthu' song featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
      X