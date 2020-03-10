    For Quick Alerts
      Vaathi Coming Song: Thara Local Kutthu From The Vijay Starrer Master!

      Vijay-starrer Master's new song Vatthi Coming is finally out and as expected it has lived upto its expectations. The song had a lot of buzz amongst the masses.

      Vaathi Coming song shows students greeting their Master Thalapathy Vijay like a god. It's catchy, engaging and will make you shake your legs. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Divya Kumar. Ever since the announcement of the second single of Master, the Thalapathy Vijay fans can't hold their excitement for it.

      After all, Master's first single Oru Kutti Kathai, sung by Thalapathy Vijay, was a chartbuster in Tamil music industry. The song explained how to stay happy when you are feeling down. It was indeed an inspirational song for all.

      Vaathi song

      Coming back to Master, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the negative role whereas Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female leads.

      The cinematography and editing of Vijay-starrer Master are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively. The film is all set to hit the big screen on April 9, 2020.

