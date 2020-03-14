Vadivelu Jokes About His Co-Star Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s Political Entry

Thalaiva Rajinikanth announced the sensational decision of entering into the political world on Thursday (12th March). In his speech in the press meet, Rajini had said that he doesn't want to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu but just wants a change in the system in politics by being the head of his political party. Well, Rajinikanth's plans and policies about the party and government headed by different people was welcomed by many.

However, his co-star from Chandramukhi took it in a fun way. Recently, Vadivelu was spotted at the Tiruchendur Temple where a journalist asked him about Rajinikanth's political entry. The comedian answered the question in a funny way. He said that neither he, press nor Rajini himself knows whether or when he would start a party. But on the other side, he also welcomed the idea of dual leadership by his co-star.

Moreover, Vadivelu also joked that he has ambitions of becoming the Chief Minister and asked the crowd whether they would vote for him as many are trying to stop him. He in his 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' voice modulation shouted 'I'm going to be the CM in 2021'.

Meanwhile, Vadivelu has recently signed a film starring Simbu and directed by Mysskin. He is also a part of Kamal Haasan-starrer Thalaivan Irukkindran. Coming back to Rajinikanth, the actor is going to have a tough journey in politics. But on the other side, Thalaiva fans are super-excited for his political inning.

