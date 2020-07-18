Vaibhav Karunakaran Starrer Katteri Set To Release On Digital Platform

After waiting for a long time, director Deekay's film Katteri starring Vaibhav Karunakaran, Sonam Bajwa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Aathmika in the lead roles, is finally releasing on the digital platform. It is indeed a moment of celebration for the makers as they had completed shoot over a year ago and were struggling to release the film.

Due to certain delays, Katteri was not released. But now, the makers have finally announced its digital release. It's heard that the film might release on ZEE5 but the official confirmation about the same has not yet come. Amid the Coronavirus crisis and lockdown, filmmakers were worrying about their completed projects. But many of them took a wise decision and chose OTT platforms to release their respective films.

In Tamil film industry, Suriya produced Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin released on Amazon Prime Video. Both the films turned out to be the profitable ventures for Amazon Prime. On the other hand, the Telugu film industry also following the trend and released films like Krishna And His Leela and 47 Days on Netflix and ZEE5 respectively. Hence, OTT release is indeed a good option for Katteri.

On the other hand, big projects like Master, Soorarai Pottru and others have been kept on hold until the theatres get open. Talking about Katteri, the film is an adventure-horror comedy which also stars Manali Rathore in a pivotal role. Produced by Studio Green, the music of Katteri has been composed by SN Prasad.

Also Read : Ponmagal Vandhal & Penguin Verdict: Both Films Turn Out To Be A Profitable Venture For Amazon Prime

In Katteri, Sonam Bajwa is paired opposite Vaibhav Karunakaran. As per reports, the film does not have any stereotypical romantic sequence.

Also Read : Penguin Twitter Review: Here's What The Viewers Have To Say About Keerthy Suresh's Film