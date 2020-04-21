Valimai: First Look Poster Of Ajith’s Film To Be Unveiled On This Special Occasion?

Fans are restlessly waiting for Ajith's Valimai update on social media handles. With the unfortunate Coronavirus lockdown, the fans are wondering if the makers would take more time to update them with the first look and the release of the movie. Well, as per a new rumour, the makers are not willing to keep the fans waiting for long as they would be soon releasing the first look poster of Ajith from the action thriller. Well, if the rumours are to believed, the first look will be released on Ajith's birthday, i.e on May 1.

Talking about the movie, the actor will be appearing as a cop once again after Mankatha. Recently, a tweet by director H Vinoth had circulated on Twitter compared the 2011 movie with Valimai. In the tweet, it was written, "Watching my All time Favorite #Mankatha now on K TV !!#ThalaFans Get Ready For Next Mankatha... It's Is Our #Valimai."(sic) Later it was reported that it was not the director's tweet and the tweet had come up from an unverified fake account on the mini-blogging site.

The movie is the second collaboration with the director after Nerkonda Paarvai, the 2019 courtroom drama which was a Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. There are reports that Bollywood actresses Yami Gautham, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will be essaying lead roles in the movie. It is also said that the Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will essay the antagonist. However, no confirmation has come from the maker's side about the same. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing songs and background scores for the movie which has been halted for now due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios, Valimai is announced for a Diwali release this year.

Thala Ajith Approached For THIS Bollywood Film Starring Siddharth Malhotra?