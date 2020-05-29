    For Quick Alerts
      Valimai: Major Changes In The Next Schedule Of The Thala Ajith Starrer!

      Ajith Kumar, the deat Thala of the Tamil film industry is all set to play a cop once again in the upcoming action thriller Valimai. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently put on hold due to the all India lockdown. Reportedly, the makers have now made major changes in the next schedule of Valimai.

      As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated Spain and Morocco schedule of the Thala Ajith starrer has been canceled now. Earlier, it was reported that the major action sequences of Valimai, which includes a high-voltage racing scene, will be shot in Spain and Morocco. But, the makers have now reportedly decided to cancel the schedule, as it is nearly impossible to get permission to shoot in these countries due to the coronavirus threat.

      Instead, director H Vinoth and his team are planning to shoot the action sequences of Valimai in India itself. Even though there is no official confirmation on the same. the sources close to the project suggest that the makers have already started considering various locations inside the country for the next schedule of the Thala Ajith starrer.

